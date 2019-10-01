Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Maplelane Capital Cut By $1.46 Million Its World Wrestling Entmt (Call) (WWE) Position

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 6.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc acquired 5,360 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 92,530 shares with $5.29 million value, up from 87,170 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $247.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.92. About 5.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (WWE) stake by 16.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 20,234 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (WWE)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 100,000 shares with $7.22M value, down from 120,234 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) now has $5.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 502,354 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) stake by 330,000 shares to 550,000 valued at $114.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 163,500 shares and now owns 605,000 shares. Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) was raised too.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. World Wrestling Entertainment has $110 highest and $7900 lowest target. $91.86’s average target is 29.00% above currents $71.21 stock price. World Wrestling Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 4,462 shares. Gsa Prns Llp invested in 0.08% or 10,300 shares. 1,340 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Lc. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 12,472 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.73% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 433,448 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 30,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Communication Na has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 9 shares. Moreover, Friess Assoc Limited Liability Co has 1.11% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 211,523 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.32% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Fayez Sarofim And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Marathon Partners Equity Limited Liability Company holds 2.36% or 79,000 shares.