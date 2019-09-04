Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Position; Staar Surgical Co Has 1.03 Sentiment

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) stake by 62.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc acquired 3,188 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 8,301 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 5,113 last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group now has $55.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.76. About 2.00M shares traded or 6.08% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 77 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 75 reduced and sold stakes in Staar Surgical Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 37.67 million shares, down from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Staar Surgical Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 44.97% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company for 10.74 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 294,842 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.4% invested in the company for 48,357 shares. The New York-based Bridger Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 72,655 shares.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 173 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “STAAR Surgical (STAA) Announces Strategic Alliance Agreement with Asian Eye Institute – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, STAA, CLDR – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “STAAR Surgical (STAA) Reports FDA IDE Clinical Study Approval – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs STAAR Surgical’s IDE for Collamer lens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Share Price Increased 242% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 8.07% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 402,361 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.01 million for 76.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) stake by 12,375 shares to 15,345 valued at $633,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO) stake by 29,312 shares and now owns 20,875 shares. Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 15.38% above currents $126.76 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Chief Executive to Speak at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC stops lending to private prison industry – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 12, 2019.