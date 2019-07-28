Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake by $436,756; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Held by Drexel Morgan & Company

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.23 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons JP Morgan Is a Solid Blue-Chip Play – Investorplace.com” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Impressive Numbers Behind JPMorgan’s Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 39,565 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,512 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bartlett Communication Limited Liability Company accumulated 226,438 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 1.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,313 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 770,619 shares. King Luther Capital invested in 2.29 million shares. 117,860 were accumulated by Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership. 2,185 are held by Golub Limited. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Incorporated holds 12.95 million shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc owns 75,332 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,961 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corp owns 18,638 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 1.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 65,098 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 6.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Axa holds 0.45% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC Bank Expands ATM Access For Customers Nationwide At 7-Eleven® Stores – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.Deposit Shs Repr 1/4000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series P declares $0.3828 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1,782 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 1.06M are held by Alliancebernstein L P. 16,913 were accumulated by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 30,900 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 501,772 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 31,247 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 15,314 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 36,196 were reported by Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 3,697 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 714 shares. Glenmede Com Na has 0.35% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 626,270 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 9,088 shares. Washington Co has 70,895 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Com holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 23,015 shares to 28,510 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO) by 29,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,875 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 7.