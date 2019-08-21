Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding; As Corning (GLW) Shares Declined, Oppenheimer & Close Has Decreased by $415,404 Its Holding

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 11,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 54,377 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 43,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 47.65M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 195,114 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 207,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 3.88M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Llc reported 6,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Choate Investment holds 0.03% or 15,597 shares in its portfolio. Towerview Limited Liability Company has invested 14.81% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Peak Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 9,775 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Fdx Inc has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Aperio Group Inc Inc Limited Liability reported 750,605 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Motco invested in 0% or 25 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 1.09% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 128,744 shares. Bb&T Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 65,027 shares. National Registered Inv Advisor Inc stated it has 11,118 shares. 1,303 were reported by Central Commercial Bank Trust Co. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has 195,375 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 183,799 are held by Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 366,351 shares.

