Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted By $436,756 Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake; SOLOS ENDOSCOPY (SNDY) Shorts Down By 4.84%

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) stake by 62.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc acquired 3,188 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 8,301 shares with $1.14M value, up from 5,113 last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group now has $63.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.11. About 688,666 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR

SOLOS ENDOSCOPY INC (OTCMKTS:SNDY) had a decrease of 4.84% in short interest. SNDY’s SI was 64,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.84% from 68,200 shares previously. With 44,800 avg volume, 1 days are for SOLOS ENDOSCOPY INC (OTCMKTS:SNDY)’s short sellers to cover SNDY’s short positions. It closed at $0.0027 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, March 6. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 4,252 shares to 37,493 valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 6,061 shares and now owns 14,960 shares. Cincinnati Bell was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Global Investors holds 0.11% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca has 0.42% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,710 shares. Covington Mngmt reported 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Greystone Managed Invests accumulated 68,088 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 350 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 652,285 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.07% or 43,456 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 59,390 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 98,067 shares. The New York-based Roosevelt Invest Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.78% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Addenda Capital reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Boston Advsrs has invested 0.14% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cls Limited Com reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21. Another trade for 24,722 shares valued at $3.03 million was made by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

Solos Endoscopy, Inc., a healthcare instrument company, develops and markets technology, applications, medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment, and management of disease and medical conditions. The company has market cap of $4,518. The companyÂ’s products include breast endoscopy systems; 3-chip and 1-chip camera systems; cameras and accessories; endoscopic instruments, such as dissectors, graspers, scissors, needle holders, fan retractors, cautery instruments, and insufflation needles; and illumination series products, including fiber optic cables, light port adapters, light sources, and replacement lamps. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers insufflators; laparoscopic instruments, such as general surgery, lymphadenectomy, gynecology, and thorascopy instruments; rigid scopes and accessories, including laparoscopes, operative scopes, cystoscopes, and scope trays; trocar and cannula sets, cannulas, trocars, reducer sleeves, and seals; video carts; instrument handles that include insulated handles and non-insulated handles; and veterinary instrumentation.