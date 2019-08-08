Old Dominion Capital Management Has Increased Bank Of America (BAC) Stake By $341,100; Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) Sentiment Is 0.68

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) stake by 26.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc acquired 11,370 shares as Bank Of America Corporation (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 54,377 shares with $1.67 million value, up from 43,007 last quarter. Bank Of America Corporation now has $263.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 21.23 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 19 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 28 decreased and sold their stakes in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 19.30 million shares, up from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 6,061 shares to 14,960 valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) stake by 86,606 shares and now owns 290,370 shares. Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Company owns 108,881 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Tru has invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Verus Fincl Partners has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Beacon Financial Group holds 0.05% or 13,477 shares in its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc invested in 20,276 shares. Boyar Asset Management invested 3.86% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sta Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 10,298 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 1.31% or 13.89M shares. Hanson And Doremus Management reported 0.03% stake. Huntington National Bank holds 133,357 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gabelli And Commerce Investment Advisers Inc invested in 115,229 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cumberland Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 74,200 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 52,131 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 46,007 shares traded. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. for 10.48 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.56 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 277,006 shares. The Arizona-based Windsor Capital Management Llc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.45 million shares.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $587.58 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. Ltd.