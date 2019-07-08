Old Dominion Capital Management Has Decreased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Position by $507,375 as Share Price Declined; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Price Declined While Financial Counselors Has Raised Position

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 3.93 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 8,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,044 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, up from 96,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.75. About 1.32M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,030 shares to 16,796 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 2,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prns Lc accumulated 14,750 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Murphy Capital Inc invested in 20,783 shares. Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 62,817 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt owns 29,670 shares. Curbstone Mngmt stated it has 27,828 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 0.07% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has 0.76% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 494,410 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1,904 shares. Brown Advisory owns 395,623 shares. Private Wealth Advisors has 0.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,257 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated owns 10,654 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,235 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel owns 182,713 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust owns 17,428 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 275,644 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.73M for 28.46 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 85,621 shares. Moreover, Rosenbaum Jay D has 2.79% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 16,160 shares. Parkside State Bank Trust holds 1,432 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 16.86M shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 18,805 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,309 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.58% or 42,648 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 1,446 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.44% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 4,234 were accumulated by Ballentine Prns Limited Co. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.11% or 188,871 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 53,165 shares to 568,755 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 15,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,547 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).