Old Dominion Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Biogen Idec (BIIB) as Market Valuation Declined; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $3.87 Million

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 6,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,960 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 21,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 401,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.18M, down from 438,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 1.15 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.49 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Amazon Effect On US Airports – Benzinga” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Did Dollar Tree, Inc. Shares Drop 12% in August? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Should Investors Play Dollar Tree After The Q3 Report? – Benzinga” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Union Pacific, NextEra & Biogen – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen Becomes Oversold (BIIB) – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Announces New Data Further Establishing SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) as a Foundation of Care in Spinal Muscular Atrophy for a Broad Range of Patients – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

