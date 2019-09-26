Old Dominion Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by $306,240; As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Premier Asset Managment Has Boosted Position by $10.04 Million

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5063.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 61,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 62,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25 million, up from 1,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 7.83 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 7,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.68. About 1.53 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha" published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Tranformation Initiatives Help Lift Automatic Data Processing Earnings – Nasdaq" on February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "AI, Edge Computing, and Ray Tracing Growth Mean NVIDIA Is Still a Buy – The Motley Fool" on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Nvidia (NVDA) Down 27.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq" published on December 15, 2018, Investorplace.com published: "5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NVDA, MTCH, NVTA – Investorplace.com" on September 25, 2019.

