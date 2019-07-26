Old Dominion Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in At&T Corp. (T) as Share Value Rose; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Position in Facebook (FB) Has Raised as Valuation Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Corp. (T) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 20,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 32,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 38.31M shares traded or 36.72% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 6,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 570,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.08M, up from 564,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89 million shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS KEVIN MARTIN WILL REPLACE ERIN EGAN AS INTERIM HEAD OF U.S. PUBLIC POLICY- SPOKESPERSON; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: h Previews Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Data Sharing Practices Head to EU Top Court (Audio); 24/04/2018 – Facebook released its Community Standards to the public on Tuesday; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS BEGAN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE RAW DATA IN ITS SYSTEM AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 15/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LITE TO LAUNCH IN MORE COUNTRIES, INCLUDING U.S.: RTRS; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Has Left Zuckerberg Isolated in Big Tech; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 22/05/2018 – REGULATIONS SHOULD PROTECT PEOPLE BUT ALLOW INNOVATION-ZUCKERBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,105 shares to 28,934 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 14,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.