Old Dominion Capital Management Has Decreased Its Intuit (INTU) Stake by $1.05 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Staley Capital Advisers Decreased Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 12,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 42,074 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 54,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $204.51. About 15.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 4,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 37,493 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, down from 41,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $271.11. About 306,920 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 747 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 394,018 shares. Mar Vista Invest Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 4.6% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 666,523 shares. Cohen Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 9,980 shares. Penobscot Inv Inc accumulated 1,097 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management owns 12,125 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Partner Fund Mngmt LP invested in 1.46% or 252,539 shares. Hwg Lp reported 25,213 shares. American Money Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.81% or 12,427 shares. Echo Street Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Horan Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 800 shares. Voya Management Ltd stated it has 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Natixis LP has 0.09% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Finance Counselors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 10,342 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Ltd owns 140,687 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Holdings Lc holds 0% or 20,836 shares. Pacifica Ltd Co reported 6,465 shares stake. America First Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 5,718 shares. Colrain Limited Liability stated it has 5.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westwood Hldg Gp owns 584,644 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Gfs Advsrs reported 109,471 shares. Cypress Asset Tx invested in 3.9% or 60,340 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Incorporated reported 86,315 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Financial reported 8.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 633,890 were reported by Williams Jones Associate Lc. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt invested in 1.94% or 87,339 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 455,850 shares. Davenport And Communications Lc owns 406,878 shares.