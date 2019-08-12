Old Dominion Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in At&T Corp. (T) as Share Price Rose; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 9,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 13,962 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434,000, down from 23,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 357,705 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Corp. (T) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 20,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 32,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.51M for 9.23 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

