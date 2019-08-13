Old Dominion Capital Management Has Cut Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Holding by $507,375 as Market Value Declined; Community Financial Services Group Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $4.43 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $334.27. About 2.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 7.49M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 11,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 1.14 million shares. Choate Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cannell Peter B & owns 151,575 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd stated it has 121,106 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Axa owns 252,292 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Markston Intll Limited Co reported 0.38% stake. Banque Pictet Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 286,157 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Trust Company holds 52,059 shares. Sit Invest Associate Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,300 shares. 23,444 are held by Cim Inv Mangement Inc. Zuckerman Invest Group Incorporated Ltd owns 15,762 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 2,289 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Davis R M accumulated 0.01% or 6,424 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma reported 6,367 shares. The Tennessee-based Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.08 million for 21.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Limited Company owns 3,729 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blume Cap Mgmt holds 100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 16,767 are owned by Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,043 were reported by Provise Group Inc Lc. 8,893 are held by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Avalon Advisors Lc, Texas-based fund reported 130,240 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 740 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 49,813 are held by Argent Trust. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 73,280 shares. Scholtz Ltd holds 15,372 shares or 3.91% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.