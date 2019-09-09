Old Dominion Capital Management Has Boosted Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake by $436,756; Conning Lowered Its Principal Finl Group (PFG) Holding by $3.36 Million as Shares Rose

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 67,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 798,530 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.08M, down from 865,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 1.15M shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.36 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $393.66M for 9.53 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Associate Inc owns 0.16% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 34,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.02% or 815 shares. Advsrs Asset Management owns 48,215 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 95,450 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 21,611 shares. Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.11% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 1.05 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 40 shares stake. Palouse Cap Inc owns 89,792 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Co holds 586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 8.61M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 76,377 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 18,770 shares to 493,352 shares, valued at $23.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 629,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 357,559 shares. First Bancorp & Of Newtown holds 8,449 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,582 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Inc Md owns 2,800 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 1.84% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 40,203 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,138 shares. Element Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,006 shares. Fisher Asset Llc accumulated 12,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 0.03% stake. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 3,650 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Company reported 850,177 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Consulate Incorporated stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Logan Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.26% or 34,645 shares. Whittier Trust Com has 13,877 shares. Wesbanco National Bank accumulated 89,898 shares or 0.55% of the stock.