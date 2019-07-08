Old Dominion Capital Management Has Boosted Its J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position by $592,180; Baxter Bros Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Has Cut by $352,000 as Share Price Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 23,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113. About 3.50 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10; 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $198.61. About 267,801 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares to 14,960 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Bell by 23,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,510 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. On Sunday, January 13 BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,831 shares. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vista Capital Prtnrs has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,237 shares. Cna Financial Corporation invested 3.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 81,513 shares. Stewart And Patten Co Lc owns 4.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 245,070 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 868,898 shares. Mcrae Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stearns Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stock Yards Retail Bank Tru accumulated 1.95% or 198,150 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 863,166 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund reported 65,098 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 65,081 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv holds 724,198 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers owns 470,106 shares. Fiera Capital owns 585,920 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

