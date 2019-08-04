Old Dominion Capital Management Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Shorts at Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Raised By 6.83%

Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) had an increase of 6.83% in short interest. BDGE’s SI was 531,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.83% from 497,900 shares previously. With 28,000 avg volume, 19 days are for Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE)’s short sellers to cover BDGE’s short positions. The SI to Bridge Bancorp Inc’s float is 2.97%. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 37,182 shares traded or 38.44% up from the average. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 11.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc acquired 2,545 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 24,983 shares with $3.55 million value, up from 22,438 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Since March 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $5.52 million activity. $86,747 worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) shares were bought by Lindenbaum Nathan. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. sold $1.07M worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) on Monday, March 18.

More notable recent Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Marijuana Stock IPO Imploded on Its First Day of Trading – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atlantia doubles H1 core profit thanks to Abertis’ acquisition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $559.72 million. The Company’s deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

