Old Dominion Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Rose; Brown Capital Management Lowered Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $30.65 Million as Shares Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,983 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 22,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.65. About 1.79M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 168,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.03M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $207.58. About 148,921 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares to 290,370 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS) by 8,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,564 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 3,425 shares to 6,885 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 47.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.