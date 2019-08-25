Old Dominion Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Bp Adr (BP) by $428,710; United American Securities Holds Position in Apple Com (AAPL)

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 28,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08M, up from 93,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 25,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 15,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 7.37M shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Oil in $50-$65/Barrel Band — CERAWeek Market Talk; 25/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft plans at least 2 pct annual production growth to 2022; 16/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 550P; 01/05/2018 – BP Earnings Surged in 1Q; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP NAMES KJETEL DIGRE SVP OPERATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Trade houses scoop most of Argentina’s May-August LNG demand -trade; 24/04/2018 – BP has ‘very strong’ partnership with Rosneft – CEO; 01/05/2018 – BP dividend hopes boosted by recovery in crude prices; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHOW AT LEAST 2 PCT ANNUAL PRODUCTION GROWTH TO 2022; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 3% of Global Upstream Jobs

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO) by 29,312 shares to 20,875 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 20,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,050 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

