Old Dominion Capital Management Boosted Its Bp Adr (BP) Stake; Summit Securities Group Has Upped Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $1.37 Million

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 15,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 4.60 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson Europe Select Adds BAT, Exits BP, Cuts Nestle; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY COMMENTS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr gas exports from Shah Deniz l fall 6.4 pct yr/yr; 18/04/2018 – Lightsource BP, Everstone Forms Green Fund Focused on India; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – CURRENT OFAC LICENCE ISSUED TO BP ENABLING PROVISION OF GOODS, SERVICES AND SUPPORT BY CERTAIN US PERSONS, EXPIRES ON 30 SEPTEMBER; 18/05/2018 – Oil & Gas industry needs to do more on climate change – investors; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oman Oil is said to seek buyers for stake in Khazzan gas field- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 21/05/2018 – BP Energy Partners Portfolio Company Purchases Assets of Thigpen Energy

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 27976.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 7,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 26 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $211.2. About 1.14 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 20,358 shares to 12,050 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,370 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Bell.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Mngmt Inc has 1,448 shares. Monroe National Bank Tru Mi stated it has 0.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 318,131 are held by Bessemer Group. Allen Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 2,007 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc has 0.87% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc reported 5,900 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Tru invested 0.89% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 205,322 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. 37,213 were reported by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc owns 1,717 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 938,209 shares. Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,729 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 2,460 shares. Corda Investment Mgmt Lc holds 1.64% or 74,759 shares. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 109,664 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,170 shares to 452 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 108,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) (NYSE:GSK).

