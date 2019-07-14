Old Dominion Capital Management Boosted Bp Adr (BP) Holding By $428,710; SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Bp Adr (BP) stake by 64.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc acquired 9,970 shares as Bp Adr (BP)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 25,527 shares with $1.10M value, up from 15,557 last quarter. Bp Adr now has $138.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.29M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – NEW DEAL TO EXPLORE NEW CASPIAN OPPORTUNITIES, POTENTIAL TO SUPPORT AZERBAIJAN’S LONG-TERM PRODUCTION; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 19/03/2018 – Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 29/03/2018 – RIL, BP INDIA SAID TO PUT CAMBAY OIL & GAS BLOCK FOR SALE: MINT; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q EPS 12.33c; 13/03/2018 – BP expects strong compliance for marine sulfur emissions caps; 21/05/2018 – BP – WITH EFFECT FROM CLOSE OF AGM ON MAY 21 PAUL ANDERSON HAS RETIRED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DAME ALISON CARNWATH HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – BP has ‘very strong’ partnership with Rosneft – CEO

Among 8 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 13 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 8 by Sandler O’Neill. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $68 target. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of STI in report on Monday, January 28 to “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Bernstein. See SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $71.0000 68.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $73 New Target: $68 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $80 New Target: $73 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $66 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $68 New Target: $71 Downgrade

11/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $61 New Target: $73 Maintain

08/02/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold SunTrust Banks, Inc. shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 0.43% or 682,752 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs reported 1.76M shares. 2,180 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust Communication. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.44% stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 70,906 shares. Johnson has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co accumulated 133,887 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Security Natl Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 150 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 19,379 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Savings Bank Of The West reported 18,508 shares stake. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Trust Com Of Virginia Va invested in 0.05% or 6,052 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Pitcairn Commerce holds 0.04% or 6,186 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 784,274 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding firm for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, firms, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.76 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 3.27 million shares traded or 39.82% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued By Suntrust In The U.S. In 2015; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2); 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Travel pub picks best things to do around town; SunTrust follows rivals on private prisons; Corning HQ wraps construction – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BNP Paribas backs away from US private prison industry – StreetInsider.com” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.