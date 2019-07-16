Old Dominion Capital Management Boosted Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Lowered Its Weatherford International Plc (Put) (WFT) Position by $64.91 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Weatherford International Plc (Put) (WFT) by 90.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, down from 1,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Weatherford International Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 89.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford Names New Director; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD: LAND-RIGS DIVESTITURE TAKING LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Loss $245M; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Weatherford International plc; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q EBITDA $86M; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD CEO DECLINES TO GIVE TIMELINE FOR RIG-SALE CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SAYS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS ON RIGS SALE

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 11,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,377 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 44.47M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Weekly fund flows data exposes emerging market ‘cracks’ -BAML; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.65% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 474,300 shares. Woodstock owns 159,145 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp invested in 0.22% or 19.44 million shares. Invest Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Acg Wealth invested in 69,248 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Intersect Lc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc has 29,297 shares. Clark Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.71 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 6.36 million shares. 230,698 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank. Bbva Compass Savings Bank owns 164,799 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. At State Bank holds 17,327 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh invested in 3.70 million shares or 1.15% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp stated it has 155,894 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 918,168 shares stake.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares to 470 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,345 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 15,426 shares to 17,463 shares, valued at $579.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 10,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Archrock Inc.