Okumus Fund Management LTD Upped Stake in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) by $6.27 Million as Market Value Declined; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Increased Holding by $398,620

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 11,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.53M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $657.30M market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 2.74M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy -1.9% as Barclays slashes price target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) and Encourages Realogy Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pamela Liebman Named One Of The Most Powerful Women In New York – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Eos Mngmt Lp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 60,000 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Communications, a Colorado-based fund reported 66,282 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 310,491 shares. 74,849 were reported by Comerica Fincl Bank. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 29,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 39,700 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Country Club Tru Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 23,473 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 17.14M shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). The Connecticut-based Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 99,759 shares. Clearline Ltd Partnership accumulated 88,315 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 698,897 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Com reported 68,600 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co stated it has 124,765 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.41% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pitcairn owns 3,917 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bollard Group Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,885 shares. 61,366 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Management. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Commerce owns 30,418 shares. Wafra invested in 9,017 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stifel accumulated 311,037 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 355 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 24,834 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).