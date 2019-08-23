Okumus Fund Management LTD Trimmed Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $17.19 Million as Shares Rose; Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Applied Matls Com (AMAT) by $759,720

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $202.42. About 1.25M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs hires a senior chemicals banker from Barclays – Business Insider; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Patient Access Solutions Inc. Retains New Traditional IR Firm; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take helm at Goldman after rival’s exit; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.3% In Apr 14 Wk; 06/03/2018 – After tariff fight loss, Trump economic adviser Cohn quits; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein prepares exit for as soon as year end: Report; 03/04/2018 – Goldman-Zell Venture Purchased Portfolio of Comml Property, Including Office Park, Mall in Buenos Aires; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS M&A ENVIRONMENT `FEELS QUITE GOOD’ NOW

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 19,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 55,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 75,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 4.28 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.13 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 1,298 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division invested in 0.07% or 2,666 shares. Lincoln Corporation reported 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Swift Run Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 33,879 shares or 6% of the stock. Northern Corp holds 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 4.12M shares. Mariner Ltd Co holds 8,219 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.09M shares. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 50,760 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 10,319 are held by Stephens Ar. Atria Ltd Liability Company holds 4,108 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

