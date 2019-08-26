Okumus Fund Management LTD Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $17.19 Million; Store Cap (STOR) Shareholder Aviva Plc Has Cut Its Stake by $893,079 as Share Price Rose

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $198.98. About 1.04M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – BANKIA BKIA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.5 EUROS FROM 4.02 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62B; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 07/03/2018 – Report on Business: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June; 06/04/2018 – Goldman: How China could fight back next; 02/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $246 FROM $231; 16/03/2018 – Goldman’s UK arm reveals 40% gender gap in bonuses; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and P; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Goldman alumni set up $1 bln macro fund with focus on commodities

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 345,881 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, down from 372,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 929,039 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 40,292 shares to 286,246 shares, valued at $21.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 8,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 313,365 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 166,360 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement invested in 6,600 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 2,963 shares. Westpac Banking Corp, Australia-based fund reported 381,291 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa has 265,734 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.08% or 56,079 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Com reported 10,166 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate Limited accumulated 101,460 shares. Metropolitan Life invested 0.1% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Asset Mngmt One Com owns 0.09% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 517,209 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 73,073 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 19,352 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.