Okumus Fund Management LTD Stake in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Increased by $6.27 Million; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Regents Of The University Of California Lifted Its Position

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 4.92M shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78M shares traded or 14.94% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $22,700 was made by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.