Okumus Fund Management LTD Stake in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 649,638 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 4.07 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Limited Company invested in 0.86% or 67,778 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Lc stated it has 1.34% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,040 shares. Frontier Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,875 shares. Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd invested in 2,734 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,411 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 203,154 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 350 shares. Kings Point Cap reported 30,747 shares stake. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Granite Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,133 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bristol John W And Co Inc Ny has 2.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 325,903 shares. Northstar Grp Incorporated reported 3,223 shares. Counselors Inc owns 3,014 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has 452,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc owns 44,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,563 were accumulated by Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 24,486 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 47,172 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 27,300 shares. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1,517 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 1,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stanley Mgmt Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 304,144 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 74,775 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Com reported 34,189 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 74,356 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc holds 23,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares.