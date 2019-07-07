Okumus Fund Management LTD Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Value Rose While Grs Advisors Decreased Position by $3.41 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42M, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 1.41M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.49M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACH’S MICHELE DELLA VIGNA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – American Oil Exports Flip Influence in Iran Enforcement: Goldman; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein in Control of His Exit Timing; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Partner Boroujerdi Exits the Bank’s Research Unit; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TESSENDERLO STAKE TO ZERO; 23/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 8.1% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade; 14/05/2018 – BCB’S NOT CUTTING RATE WOULD BE EASILY JUSTIFIED: GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Another concern from the tariffs is retaliation by U.S. trading partners, which would hurt companies more reliant on overseas revenue, the Goldman report said

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa invested in 0.02% or 1,089 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Lc has 0.62% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 520,239 shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank reported 1,203 shares stake. Allstate Corp stated it has 17,218 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Maltese Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 40,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 7,226 shares stake. 25.21 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Insight 2811 invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 112,509 are owned by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.61% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 45,029 shares. Lincoln Natl stated it has 3,065 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth holds 328 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Jony Ive Leaves Apple; Savings Accounts See Rate Cuts – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: January 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.92 million for 23.26 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 315,000 shares. Raymond James & has 327,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% or 370,805 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Northern Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 88,081 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 55,771 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.08% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Zimmer Ltd Partnership has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Intll invested in 4,529 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Voya Mgmt Limited Com owns 50,968 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 464 shares.