Okumus Fund Management LTD Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Decreased by $17.19 Million as Share Value Rose; Griffin Asset Management Raised Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stake by $503,981 as Valuation Declined

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 10,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,477 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 200,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 6.83 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $211.44. About 1.83M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL `STAY WITHIN GUARDRAILS’ SAYS LYON; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62B; 04/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Goldman Sachs Gearing Up To Enter Commercial Banking Market; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: NEW PRODUCTS COULD BE RETIREMENT AND REVOLVING CREDIT; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 12/03/2018 – Solomon wins power struggle to emerge as Goldman heir; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +1.9% On Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 9,175 were reported by Sit Assocs Incorporated. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 136,104 shares. 510,357 are owned by Zacks Investment Management. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 394,384 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). British Columbia Inv has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank has 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Vident Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 51,188 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa invested in 0.04% or 7,905 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP has 28,199 shares. Shelton owns 1,439 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 36,351 were reported by Personal Cap Advsrs Corp. 7,600 were accumulated by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc has 45,563 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bill Nygren and Win Murray Taking GuruFocus Reader Questions – GuruFocus.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Bristol-Myers (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,189 shares to 113,534 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,141 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “S&P trades near flat as Citigroup results weigh on bank stocks – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to buyback $7 billion in stock, increased dividend from $0.85 to $1.25 per share – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Huntington Bancshares, Centurylink and Goldman Sachs – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank’s dealings with 1MDB part of broadened DoJ probe – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 10.13 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1,247 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 90,041 shares. Qvt Fin Ltd Partnership invested 0.92% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 4,390 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.93% or 11,902 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1,695 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ww Investors holds 1.05M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Company has invested 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blue Financial Cap Inc invested in 1,141 shares. Windsor Management Llc owns 1,928 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 3.60 million shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,085 shares. Investec Asset North America invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.