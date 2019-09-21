Okumus Fund Management LTD Stake In Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Was Upped; Ithaka Group Increases Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 86,526 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 84,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 12.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.68M market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 11.47M shares traded or 1584.33% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – ENTITLED TO INCENTIVE OF 2.83 BLN RUPEES ON INVESTMENTS MADE IN FIXED ASSETS FROM 1ST APRIL, 2013 TO 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. It’s a protracted probe that may be nearing its end. $EIGI (published 30-Jan); 07/05/2018 – Warriors Enhance Strength and Endurance with Veterans Charity; 22/03/2018 – Constant Contact Announces Annual Customer All Star Awards; 02/05/2018 – CHINA HAS MORE ENDURANCE IF TRADE WAR BREAKS OUT: OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Trunk Muscle Strength, Strength Endurance and Activity in Persons With Low Back Pain (TRUSC); 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 02/05/2018 – Endurance International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philant; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1,427 shares. 9,041 were accumulated by Cipher Cap Lp. 4.73 million are held by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 867,891 shares. Farmers And Merchants has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 382 shares. The United Kingdom-based Horseman Capital Mngmt has invested 1.9% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 9,609 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.29 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 42,871 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.65% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 57,590 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 79,237 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 7,590 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,227 shares to 262,770 shares, valued at $39.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $128,850 activity.