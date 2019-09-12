Okumus Fund Management LTD Raised Holding in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI); As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Stadium Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.96 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76M, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 62,931 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 02/05/2018 – CHINA HAS MORE ENDURANCE IF TRADE WAR BREAKS OUT: OFFICIAL; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philanthropist Mark Beaumont BEM and Architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Manual Wheelchair Speed, Maneuverability, and Endurance and Community Access; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082; 24/04/2018 – Endurance International Short-Interest Ratio Up 108% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – INDIA’S ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 819 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 524.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 10,233 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.26 million shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $36.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 388,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Limited Co holds 12,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 26,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perritt Incorporated holds 0.5% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 83,898 shares. 139,272 were reported by Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 44,656 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 657 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). American Rech And Mngmt Communications invested 0.66% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 3,185 shares. Parametric Limited Company accumulated 0% or 30,450 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 13,892 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated holds 128,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Banc Funds Ltd Co holds 29,269 shares. 838,386 were reported by Philadelphia Finance Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity. DiFrancesco Paul F also bought $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, August 16. Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of stock or 580 shares. The insider Whittemore Kent G bought $3,554. $140,880 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Hogan Michael. St John Scott bought $50,216 worth of stock or 4,258 shares. $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Tuesday, May 21.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.72 million for 23.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century reported 533,898 shares. Geode Mngmt accumulated 1.06 million shares or 0% of the stock. Magnetar Llc has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). State Common Retirement Fund reported 65,800 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 20,503 shares stake. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 949,688 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0% stake. Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De has invested 0.05% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 6,063 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0% or 5,998 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0% or 12,948 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 27 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 91,291 shares. Warburg Pincus Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.96% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI).