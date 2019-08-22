Okumus Fund Management LTD Position in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Has Raised by $6.27 Million as Stock Declined; Triple Frond Partners Increases Holding in Mastercard (MA)

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 1.79M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88M, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $282.01. About 2.40M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.