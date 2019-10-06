Okumus Fund Management LTD Position in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Has Lifted by $9.77 Million; As International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose, Holder Schaller Investment Group Has Lowered Its Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 40,372 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 45,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company's stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76M, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.23M market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 528,424 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Mid-Day Market Update: Coda Octopus Group Drops After Q3 Results; SemGroup Shares Surge – Benzinga" on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Endurance International Group to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Endurance International Group Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Constant Contact – GlobeNewswire" published on November 02, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) CEO Jeff Fox on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "IBM (IBM) Reports Election of Bill McNabb to Board – StreetInsider.com" on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should Investors Buy IBM Stock This Month? – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "IBM Stock Proves You Can Teach an Old Dog New Tricks – Investorplace.com" published on September 25, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com's news article titled: "IBM's Ginni Rometty says automobile brands are becoming less important – CNBC" with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43B for 13.24 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Schaller Investment Group Inc, which manages about $183.86 million and $128.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metro Bank Plc Ordf by 191,000 shares to 912,164 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.