Okumus Fund Management LTD Lowered Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $17.19 Million; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Holding in Ill Tool Wks Com (ITW) Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ill Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 15,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,245 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.35M, up from 237,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ill Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $153.45. About 1.44M shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 5.04M shares traded or 115.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Iran deal withdrawal, other global issues risk higher oil prices – Goldman Sachs; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high growth companies; 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira Immunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO; 30/04/2018 – Marcus, the bank’s consumer lending business, accounts for $1 billion of Goldman’s plan to grow revenue by $5 billion, Goldman Sachs president and COO David Solomon said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” from the Milken Institute Global Conference; 28/05/2018 – Korea Funds Buy U.S. Property Debt as Goldman Warns on Valuation; 09/03/2018 – HOWARD MARKS: GOLDMAN SACHS’S CO-PRESIDENTS ARE TERRIFIC; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Institutional Client Services Rev $4.39B; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 5,139 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 0.97% stake. Shine Inv Advisory Services stated it has 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bp Public Limited Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quantres Asset Limited reported 4,400 shares. Moon Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,355 shares. 3,596 are owned by Cohen And Steers. Nbt Bancorp N A invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Timber Creek Management Lc invested in 0% or 3 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.2% stake. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Savant Capital Ltd accumulated 1,731 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 3,698 shares. Art Advisors Limited Company owns 15,610 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv has invested 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet LP owns 76,887 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 28,965 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advisors. First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 400 shares. First Trust LP stated it has 0.15% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Regentatlantic Capital Llc accumulated 5,798 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dakota Wealth has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cibc Bancshares Usa stated it has 9,432 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 2,063 are owned by Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 432,208 shares. Charter Tru Co invested in 0.21% or 11,968 shares. Miller Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 10,665 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Forbes J M & Llp has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. On Monday, February 4 NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM sold $2.57 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 18,651 shares.