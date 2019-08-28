Okumus Fund Management LTD Lowered Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $17.19 Million as Shares Rose; Iridian Asset Management Position in Western Digital (WDC) Cut by $70.28 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 4.46M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.16M, down from 5.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 73,667 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $196.47. About 48,507 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve Board, New York State Fine Goldman Sachs Total of $110 Million for Forex Practices; 12/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman Co-President Schwartz to Retire as Race for CEO Job Heats Up; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2019 GAS PRICE F/C 22% TO $5.50/MMBTU; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Profit Jumps in First Quarter — 3rd Update; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS APPOINTS JOHN MALLORY AS HEAD OF PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN THE AMERICAS; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Economist Boak Sees ‘Positive Mix’ for Australian Growth (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 35,825 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 67,374 shares. Qs Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 1.05M shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.59% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 80,551 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 0.82% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 7,074 shares. Raging Mgmt Limited Liability holds 70,150 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1,703 shares. Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 32,595 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications holds 0.25% or 48,485 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management Co invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jefferies Limited Com invested in 900 shares. Cna Finance owns 0.32% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,949 shares. Art Lc, a New York-based fund reported 15,610 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things You Should Know About Apple’s New Credit Card – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.87 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital’s New Drives Offer Immersive Gaming Experience – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Digital Paints PC and Console Gaming WD_BLACKâ„¢ With New Portfolio – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 639,764 shares to 4.76 million shares, valued at $206.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 4.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).