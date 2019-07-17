Okumus Fund Management LTD Lifted Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) as Shares Declined; Bok Financial (BOKF) Shares Declined While George Kaiser Family Foundation Lowered Its Holding

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 160,796 shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 12/03/2018 – BOK Financial Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/05/2018 – BOK Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S INFLATION TO GRADUALLY RISE FROM 2H; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor Was Speaking at News Conference After Rate Decision; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATES SHOULD BE DETERMINED BY MARKET; 17/05/2018 – BOK Financial Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 24; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CAUTIOUSLY JUDGE ADDITIONAL POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 14/03/2018 – BOK Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – BOK: WEAK JOB MARKET CONDITIONS A RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government Will Gradually Disclose Foreign Exchange Intervention Details — Finance Ministry, BOK

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 2.58M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.90 million for 10.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Raymond James Advisors has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 2,931 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 493 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Farmers Natl Bank has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Envestnet Asset Inc owns 95,254 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Pnc Fincl Services holds 15,043 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 750,691 shares. Cibc has invested 0.17% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). United Automobile Association holds 4,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Corporation stated it has 0.55% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). American Century owns 134,604 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 392,543 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $257,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 99,759 shares. Skylands Limited Co owns 215,050 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 115,751 shares. 19,815 are held by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Saba Cap Management Lp invested in 0.06% or 114,953 shares. Prudential has 0.02% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Two Sigma Securities Lc stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 23,100 were reported by Arga Mgmt Lp. Alps invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 616,487 shares. Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 60,000 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 27,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr reported 35,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.