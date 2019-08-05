Okumus Fund Management LTD Increases Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY); Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.79M market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 4.85M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares with value of $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M..

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,621 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. The New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Country Club Trust Na reported 23,473 shares. Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). J Goldman And Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 248,994 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 6,010 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 140 shares. Qs Limited Liability reported 48,508 shares. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.28M shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 60,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 11.04 million shares. American Grp holds 0.01% or 226,444 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 16,116 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 711,659 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bokf Na has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 99,638 shares. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,238 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 5.86 million shares. St Germain D J Inc owns 4,580 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.28% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Webster State Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,945 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd has 1,737 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 1.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Overbrook Management Corporation invested in 0.53% or 14,865 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,190 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 138,043 shares.

