Okumus Fund Management LTD Increased Stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI); As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Kcm Investment Advisors Decreased Holding

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 7,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 2.25M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76M, up from 12.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 817,358 shares traded or 25.92% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Endurance International Group Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIGI); 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Trunk Muscle Strength, Strength Endurance and Activity in Persons With Low Back Pain (TRUSC); 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE EXPECTS INR404.5M INCENTIVE/YR FOR 2013-2017 PERIOD; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Manual Wheelchair Speed, Maneuverability, and Endurance and Community Access; 07/05/2018 – Warriors Enhance Strength and Endurance with Veterans Charity; 04/05/2018 – Michelin, Sportbike Tire Service Support Army of Darkness in Upcoming Season for Moto Endurance Competition; 15/05/2018 – INDIA’S ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 819 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 524.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces the Winners of Annual Spotlight Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has 72,417 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% or 31,646 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 19,826 shares. Legal And General Public Lc reported 30,039 shares stake. 91,291 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. 206,965 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 12,628 shares. Profund Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 282,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 168,475 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 9,461 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 240,215 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Alliancebernstein Lp has 92,200 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI).

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Endurance International Group Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bluehost Dedicates Team of WordPress Experts to Getting New Users Online Fast – PRNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Endurance International Group Announces Closing of Acquisition of Constant Contact – GlobeNewswire” on February 09, 2016. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Endurance International Group Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $128,850 activity.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,287 shares to 158,672 shares, valued at $17.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 13,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TC Energy shuts major pipeline as flooding disrupts Texas terminals – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.