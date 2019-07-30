Okumus Fund Management LTD Increased Its Stake in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) by $6.27 Million as Market Value Declined; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shares Declined, Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 1.40 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 1.45M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48M for 10.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.