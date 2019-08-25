Okumus Fund Management LTD Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; Ruffer Llp Increased Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position by $824,796; Share Value Declined

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 2.90M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 6,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 300,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 293,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 719,952 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 3.26 million shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 675,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,249 shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.