Okumus Fund Management LTD Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Boosted by $6.27 Million; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $697.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 2.38 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 20,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 382,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 361,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 748,748 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

