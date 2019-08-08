Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Raised Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position by $6.27 Million; J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Lifted Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 3.50M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. had bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734 on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 304,144 shares. Connecticut-based Arga Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 23,800 shares. Convergence Invest Ltd holds 0.04% or 15,563 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc owns 131,973 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% or 6,083 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 328 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 690,315 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 182,025 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 40,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs LP has 0.13% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1.79 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 200,203 shares. Advantage has invested 1.44% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp accumulated 234,616 shares or 3.66% of the stock. Cypress Asset Inc Tx reported 85,865 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Co accumulated 132,977 shares. Regal Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 12,074 shares or 0.25% of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa has 1.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,349 shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 577,323 shares. Castleark Mgmt Llc reported 11,900 shares. Kenmare Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.54 million shares. 2,111 are held by Counsel Inc. Focused Ltd Liability reported 969,600 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Lc holds 0.14% or 5,197 shares. 23,583 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com. The Kentucky-based Harvey Inv Lc has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).