Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Raised Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding by $6.27 Million; Stock Declined; Regentatlantic Capital Has Lowered Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED) by $467,964

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 139,369 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, down from 144,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 2.00 million shares traded or 26.35% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 3.10 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association accumulated 198,833 shares. Moreover, United Asset Strategies has 0.17% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 8,720 shares. 10,885 were reported by Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability accumulated 16,028 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Geller Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 8,235 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport Llc invested in 4,976 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc holds 26.16 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 8,249 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 400 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 70,661 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 0.36% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 49,833 shares. Osborne Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.17% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp reported 3,834 shares.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 sales for $140,689 activity. The insider Sanchez Robert bought $2,269. Another trade for 28 shares valued at $2,353 was made by Cawley Timothy on Tuesday, April 30. $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Shukla Saumil P. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,184. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $9,730 was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. Shares for $846 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 175 shares to 2,033 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 17,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $534.52M for 13.90 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider Schneider Ryan M. bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734.