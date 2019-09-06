Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Raised Position in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) by $6.27 Million as Share Price Declined; Lee Danner & Bass Stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) Boosted by $1.29 Million as Market Value Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 4.75M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.89M market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 2.59M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 8,535 shares to 13,527 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,938 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Investment Wi has 20,317 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.11% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sound Shore Mngmt Incorporated Ct reported 3.25% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.32% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.15 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sit Assocs Inc has invested 0.39% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Trust Of Vermont holds 1,865 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 92,547 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Llc. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Covington Mgmt reported 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 761,237 shares. Moreover, Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability has 1.58% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 65,120 shares. Liberty Capital has 0.87% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Polar Asset Management Prtnrs Inc invested in 509,310 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta pit bull ban hits roadblock, DOT shortens leash – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Express and Delta Air Lines Bring Fall Treats to Card Members Across the U.S. with Perktoberfest Tour – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $324,598 activity.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy dives 21% after big Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Realogy Stock Is Plunging Today – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Realogy Affiliated Agents Lead NAGLREP Top LGBT+ Agent Rankings For Second Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of September 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. â€“ RLGY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M..

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.38 million are held by Clearbridge Invests Ltd. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Com reported 63,767 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 126,533 shares. Weiss Asset LP holds 11,830 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 9,125 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Jane Street Grp Inc Llc has 11,643 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 43,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 158,015 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 455 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Alps Advisors reported 0% stake. Hap Trading Ltd Company holds 0.05% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 49,753 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp reported 47,501 shares.