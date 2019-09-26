Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Raised Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Stake by $9.77 Million; Torray Cut Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $663,558 as Market Value Rose

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 1,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.30 million, down from 62,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $356.24. About 24,362 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 128,216 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 24/04/2018 – Endurance International Short-Interest Ratio Up 108% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Endurance International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Protein Supplementation and Endurance Exercise Adaptations; 19/03/2018 – SONGA OFFSHORE SE SONG.OL – ARBITRATION AWARDS PREVIOUSLY MADE IN SONGA OFFSHORE’S FAVOUR IN RELATION TO DSME’S CLAIMS IN RESPECT OF SONGA EQUINOX AND SONGA ENDURANCE RIGS ARE NOW FINAL; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SETTLE SECURITIES LAWSUITS; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group: Prior Guidance, Announced on Feb 13, Remains Unchanged; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL – DEALS IN PRINCIPLE CONTEMPLATE SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS BY CO EQUAL TO AMOUNTS CO RESERVED FOR CASES IN QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082; 04/05/2018 – Michelin, Sportbike Tire Service Support Army of Darkness in Upcoming Season for Moto Endurance Competition; 02/05/2018 – CHINA HAS MORE ENDURANCE IF TRADE WAR BREAKS OUT: OFFICIAL

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.01 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,440 are owned by Clarkston Partners Ltd Liability Com. Cambridge Tru Com accumulated 656 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0% or 770 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 15.31 million shares stake. D E Shaw And reported 2,094 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 15,067 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 172 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 70,631 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 108 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 17.63% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Ltd Liability stated it has 14,001 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Legacy, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,315 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$357, Is It Time To Put Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $128,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 92,200 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Retail Bank Of America De owns 269,623 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 19,826 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 20,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 0% or 27 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 9,461 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 226 shares. 14.53M were reported by Okumus Fund Mgmt Ltd. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 15.38 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 289,063 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 2.36M shares.

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Endurance International Group Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Ecomdash – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.0% Return On Equity, Is Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WTW, EIGI, UNH – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) At US$5.27? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.