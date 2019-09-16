Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lifted Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Stake; Checkers Drive In Restaurants (CHKR)’s Sentiment Is 2.2

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) stake by 20.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Okumus Fund Management Ltd acquired 2.44 million shares as Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI)’s stock declined 9.02%. The Okumus Fund Management Ltd holds 14.53 million shares with $69.76M value, up from 12.09 million last quarter. Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I now has $674.77M valuation. The stock decreased 18.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 2.49M shares traded or 444.99% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 19/03/2018 – SONGA OFFSHORE SE SONG.OL – ARBITRATION AWARDS PREVIOUSLY MADE IN SONGA OFFSHORE’S FAVOUR IN RELATION TO DSME’S CLAIMS IN RESPECT OF SONGA EQUINOX AND SONGA ENDURANCE RIGS ARE NOW FINAL; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE CERTAIN PURPORTED CLASS ACTION SECURITIES LAWSUITS PENDING AGAINST CO; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – ENTITLED TO INCENTIVE OF 2.83 BLN RUPEES ON INVESTMENTS MADE IN FIXED ASSETS FROM 1ST APRIL, 2013 TO 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE: ENTITLED FOR INR2.8B INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Rev $291.4M; 04/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces the Winners of Annual Spotlight Awards; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SETTLE SECURITIES LAWSUITS; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group: Prior Guidance, Announced on Feb 13, Remains Unchanged

Checkers Drive In Restaurants Inc (CHKR) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.60, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 11 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 5 cut down and sold their stakes in Checkers Drive In Restaurants Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 300,783 shares, up from 226,668 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Checkers Drive In Restaurants Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in the oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has market cap of $30.14 million. The firm has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. It has a 3.09 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 6,601 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6448. About 346,441 shares traded or 202.36% up from the average. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) has declined 35.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHKR); 21/03/2018 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Files Its 2017 Annual Report On Form 10-K; 04/05/2018 – Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Announces Distribution Of $0.0469 Per Common Unit

Advisory Services Network Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust for 906 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 10,000 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 10,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Management owns 61,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Okumus Fund Ltd holds 17.69% or 14.53 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 949,688 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Profund Advisors reported 0.05% stake. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 15,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amer Intll has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 45,523 shares. Warburg Pincus Ltd has invested 3.96% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Federated Investors Inc Pa has 240,215 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,063 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De owns 269,623 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc reported 6.90M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). 533,898 are held by American Century Inc. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0% stake.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $128,850 activity. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought $128,850 worth of stock or 30,000 shares.