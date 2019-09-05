Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Increased Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position by $6.27 Million; Market Value Declined; Baker Ellis Asset Management Maintains Stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $113.16. About 7.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 1.60 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

