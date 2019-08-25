Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $17.19 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Ctc Has Lowered Its Position by $32.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Is Said to Lure Kim From Goldman Sachs as COO; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY REVS IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION UP ON HIGHER NET REVS IN CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – The family that controls NASCAR is working with Goldman Sachs to identify a potential deal for the company; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein in Control of His Exit Timing; 29/05/2018 – RED ELECTRICA REE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE SEES `VERY DISRUPTIVE DYNAMIC’ IN ALUMINUM; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Heir Apparent: David Solomon (Video); 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Estimates Upper End of Reasonably Possible Aggregate Legal Loss of About $1.5 Bln in Excess of Aggregate Reserves as of March-End – Filing

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,240 shares to 1,261 shares, valued at $147.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 278,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

