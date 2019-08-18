Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Boston Partners Has Decreased Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – David Solomon poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS MORE THAN 87% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY ON PAY; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: PLAN IS TO ADD EVEN MORE PRODUCTS TO MARCUS OFFERING; 07/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN SANDERS: TRUMP HAS NUMBER OF PEOPLE TO CHOOSE FROM TO REPLACE ECONOMIC ADVISER GARY COHN; 29/05/2018 – RED ELECTRICA REE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 11; 26/03/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 449,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 19.05M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, down from 19.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES; 13/03/2018 – Citi Private Bank Bolsters North American Wealth Planning Team; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,342 shares to 334,273 shares, valued at $27.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 47,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

