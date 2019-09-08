Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Cut Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $17.19 Million; Shares Rose; Duke Energy (DUK) Holder Strs Ohio Upped Its Position

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 56,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 466,621 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.00M, up from 410,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – FACTORS SUGGEST FURTHER UPSIDE RISK TO $82.50/BBL BRENT CRUDE FORECAST AS OF THE SUMMER – GOLDMAN SACHS; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Patel Says Mnuchin to China Gives Markets Relief (Video); 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% In Apr 7 Wk; 16/05/2018 – Goldman aims to preserve pre-IPO culture, even as partnership dwindles; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 56,470 shares to 497,195 shares, valued at $31.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 656,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,929 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Int’l. Wash Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).