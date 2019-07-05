Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Cut Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $17.19 Million; Stock Price Rose; Swiss National Bank Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $37.29 Million as Stock Price Declined

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 105.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 703,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.79M, up from 667,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 1.09 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd analyzed 90,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $75.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $207.55. About 757,055 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.94 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Washington-based Freestone Hldgs Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.1% or 1,403 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 3,912 shares stake. 31 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. 2,515 were accumulated by North Star Management Corp. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.42% or 494,937 shares. Martin And Tn accumulated 6,130 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 1,946 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 167,329 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Company, Maryland-based fund reported 20,325 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 70,517 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lipe & Dalton reported 19,489 shares stake. Vanguard Group invested in 25.21 million shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year's $5.98 per share. GS's profit will be $1.91B for 9.94 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt holds 606,514 shares. Lazard Asset Lc has 28,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt reported 277,263 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Elk Creek Partners Lc owns 4,622 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Argent Tru has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 19,031 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rampart Inv Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,651 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 701,186 shares. Guardian invested in 180 shares or 0% of the stock. Healthcor Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 116,851 are held by Zacks Inv Management.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.